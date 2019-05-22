Alpesh Gehlot roped in for &TV’s Shaadi Ke Siyaape

MUMBAI: &TV’s new show, Shaadi Ke Siyappe (Full House Media), is gaining a lot of popularity among viewers for its unique storyline. It revolves around Fancy Aunty, a wedding planner who encounters a group of aliens and hires them as her assistants.

The show stars actors like Mishkat Verma, Sheen Das, Alka Kaushal, Bhavya Gandhi, and Rahul Singh in important roles.



Now, TellyChakkar has exclusive information about Alpesh Gehlot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame being roped in for the project.



We tried contacting Alpesh, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.