Tellychakkar.com reported about veteran actors Beena Banerjee and Ramakant Dayama being roped in for ALT Balaji’s upcoming web series. The digital show will be titled as Selfie Waali PM, wherein newbie Nityami Shirke would be playing the lead.

Well, the hot lady is not only the eye candy in the series. The makers have roped in some hot faces in the show as well to treat the viewers.

Pranay Pachauri, last seen in 2015 film Time-out, wherein he played a gay character, will be playing the main lead in the satirical drama.

Singer turned actor, Anjali Sivaraman, will also be part of the series along with debutant Shaan Grover. Anjali was part of the famous music group ‘The Bartenders'.

Now it will be interesting to see how the show works and do any of these fresh faces touch the hearts of the audiences.

