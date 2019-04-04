ALTBalaji’s Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat Season 3 is predictable and meandering

MUMBAI: Layered with flawed relationships, a bit of suspense and a lurking end, ALTBalaji's Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 3 leaves you feeling lost. If there is one thing this season gets right, besides the stellar cast, is romantic moments between Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

Premise: Previous two seasons of Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat saw two different



people with striking contrasts get married, with trials and troubles abound. Husband Karan Khanna (Ram Kapoor), the superstar married Tripurasundari Nagarajan aka Tipsy (Sakshi Tanwar) the counselor with a rehab center, after struggling through their failed and flawed relationships, their marriage looked promising.



Cut to season 3, Khanna and Nagarajan have parted their ways because suspicion and misunderstanding have seeped into their relationship making them sworn enemies. Khanna has now become brutal, heartless and alcoholic (oh, not again). Tipsy is staying with Ved (Hiten Tejwani), a lawyer by profession, but of course, in separate rooms (oh, not again), he also gives his patronymic name to the 4-year-old daughter of Khanna and Nagarajan. But, of course, Khanna is oblivious of this (how typical).



Season 3 is brewing with animosity, along with some romantic moments of the past, which are shown in sepia. As the plot continues, we see a gamut of emotions unfolding. As predicted -- destiny, combined with a few errors made by Ved -- Tipsy and Khanna meet again. The happenstance makes the couple to come and stay together, but will be it for now or forever?



Don't forget, somewhere in-between, Ved falls in love with Tipsy (but, of course! Can a man and woman just share a house in India?).



Pointer: Karishma Tanna, who stars as the C.E.O. of a giant production house, ups the glamour element, but her character receives the short-end of the stick, as she is too busy sorting Khanna’s life. Wish her potential was used to the fullest. Tejwani’s screen presence bowls you completely; he is a complete delight to watch.



Sum up: A comforting show at multiple levels, but also fraught with confusion, leaving you confused. The chemistry between Kapoor and Tanwar will make a philophobic fall in love, but it is bothersome to see how two sane people afford to mess up their lives to a degree, which is a far greater than you would probably ever do.



The feel of the show is real, but definitely, it needs to acknowledge certain truths such as audience wants more cathartic and realistic experience.



Surprise element: The cameo played by Vatsal Mehta.



Climax: The actual story unfolds after the sixth episode.



Heads up: The first two seasons were great, but the third season is obscure. In this season, the plot meanders, the writing lacks creativity, and the characters act irrationally for the sake of action, leaving the audience confused. But it’s a must watch if you are a die-hard Kapoor and Tanwar fan.