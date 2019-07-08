News

ALTBalaji’s next, titled It Happened in Calcutta, to launch soon!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
08 Jul 2019 08:17 PM

MUMBAI: Leading OTT platforms ALTBalaji is changing the dynamics of content by bringing path-breaking and bold stories on its platforms. After presenting series like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Puncch Beat, Gandii Baat, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Broken But Beautiful, and Haq Se, amongst others, ALTBalaji is bringing another exciting series.

Our sources inform that a love story titled It Happened in Calcutta will launch on ALTBalaji.

The series revolves around a girl studying in a medical college. She aspires to become a doctor and falls in love with a flamboyant and good-looking boy.

The casting for the series is currently on, and the project will go on floors by the end of July.

TellyChakkar will soon update readers on further developments!

(Also ReadJennifer Winget to do an item number in ALTBalaji’s Code M)  

Tags > OTT platforms ALTBalaji, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Puncch Beat, Gandii Baat, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Broken But Beautiful, Haq Se,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta

past seven days