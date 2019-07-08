ALTBalaji’s next, titled It Happened in Calcutta, to launch soon!

MUMBAI: Leading OTT platforms ALTBalaji is changing the dynamics of content by bringing path-breaking and bold stories on its platforms. After presenting series like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Puncch Beat, Gandii Baat, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Broken But Beautiful, and Haq Se, amongst others, ALTBalaji is bringing another exciting series.



Our sources inform that a love story titled It Happened in Calcutta will launch on ALTBalaji.



The series revolves around a girl studying in a medical college. She aspires to become a doctor and falls in love with a flamboyant and good-looking boy.



The casting for the series is currently on, and the project will go on floors by the end of July.



