ALTBalaji’s sex-citing new web show ‘FOURPLAY’ is streaming now on the app and the website

ALTBalaji’s sex-plosive new web series FOURPLAY is streaming exclusively on the app and the website.

The show which is a satire and revolves around two couples - Pooja & Raj (played by Vandana Sajnani Khattar and Rajesh Khattar) and their best buddies Brinda & Bobby (played by Kubra Sait and Gaurav Chopra). Like any ordinary couple, they are dealing with their daily lives until they are caught in the deep web of misunderstandings, which turns their mundane lives upside down and consequentially leads to a lot of questions and lot of confusion in just one night. Sounds like a lot of fun.

Fourplay, the digital series, is written and directed by Vandana Sajnani Khattar. Speaking about the experience of directing it and her association with ALTBalaji, Vandana said, “Mistaken identities doubled up with the comedy of errors as well as terrors makes this a must watch. It's been an awesome experience with ALTBalaji. I have always admired Ekta for her achievements and her work and also as a person. She is my inspiration. I couldn't have asked for a better platform than this as this kind of comedy is the first of its kind on ALTBalaji and I'm so glad everyone has loved the trailer and the excitement is growing. I hope to do many more such fun projects with ALTBalaji.”

Along with Vandana Sajnani Khattar, Rajesh Khattar, Gaurav Chopra and Kubra Sait as the protagonists, the show also stars Kashmera Shah, Cyndy Khojol and Nitin Mirani. A sextravagant story, FOURPLAY showcases cheating and loyalty issues – albeit in a lighter and a humorous way and is now streaming exclusively on the ALTBalaji app and the website.