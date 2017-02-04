Although I have done TV and films, theatre satisfies me creatively: Himani Shivpuri

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri, who was on a break from television, will be soon seen in &TV’s upcoming show Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi.

The seasoned actress has experienced the success of the three mediums – theatre, film and TV, but she says theatre is her favourite and it also creatively satisfies her as an actor.

“My favourite medium is theatre. It is my first love. It will always be special to me. I am grateful to TV also. When I was doing big blockbusters 15 years ago, people used to say, why are you doing TV side by side? TV was not considered a big medium at that time. But as I said TV gave me recognition, so I will not stop doing shows,” said Himani.

She continued, “Theatre has this one negative aspect that it is live. But TV is like everywhere. And I feel film makes you undying as you get remembered for your roles. Still, I prefer theatre as it satisfies me creatively.”

Talking about her break period, she averred, “I had taken a break from TV for two years. TV, as a medium, is here to stay. I did theatre for two years to rejuvenate myself. There were lots of roles which were offered to me during that break, but this role seemed different. I think it's the first time that such a type of mother-in-law is coming on Indian television.”

Himani, who has appeared in shows like Humrahi, Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah, Hasratein, Sasural Simar Ka and Doli Armaano Ki shared about the changes she has experienced in the content of TV.

Himani quipped, “I feel the stretching part is less in a daily soap. I am happy that now a lot of finite series are coming up. It's a very positive sign,”

Finally, Himani also spoke about her upcoming film projects, as she added, “I am doing a comedy film with Krushna Abhishek. I have a strong role in it. Also, I am doing another film, which focuses on how the unemployed youth gets trapped in terrorism.”

Himani, wish you all the luck!!