In Alwar, 'Roadies' contestant battle for survival

Over 10 "Roadies Rising" contestants battled for survival here in Rajasthan when veteran off-spiner Harbhajan Singh, who is associated with the reality show on MTV, brought in wild card entries.



A barren crop field surrounded by coloured flags turned as a battle ground on Tuesday, after Harbhajan, known for bringing "googlies" in the show brought back four former contestants, who had to perform a task against four present participants from gangs of Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinapa.



Known for her "ruling team" in the show, Neha said she was "shaken" by the surprise by Harbhajan and added that tasks in "Roadies" can be stressful.



"(With 'Roadies') I have got a chance to see places I have never seen or heard off... but unfortunately tasks can get very stressful sometimes... I am fighter no matter what and what larger for me is that I am a survivor and that's what I bring to the show and sometimes it feels like a school trip..."



Talking about shooting in Alwar, Rannvijay said: "Rajasthan is the most visited states in 'Roadies'... This season the route is properly charted because we are going to several battle grounds."



Rannvijay, who has won the first season of the show, says the route for the fourteenth season has been based on history.



"The king here won 22 battles... In Gwalior, Jhansi... and where all great battles have been fought, the route has been mapped." he added the new addition to the show is Nikhil Chinapa, who previously has judged several seasons, but has now joined the show as a gang leader.



Talking about his association with the show, Nikhil said: "I was a judge for few seasons, but this is the first time I have been a part of the journey. A lot of people have been saying I have come back to 'Roadies' actually I haven't comeback... I have walked in for the first time because this is completely a blank canvas."



Harbhajan said he wanted to connect with the youth and that's what urged him to be part of the reality show.

(Source: IANS)