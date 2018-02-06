Always aspired to join the Indian Army: Ravish Desai

Mumbai: Television actor Ravish Desai says he wanted to join the Indian Army, and was on cloud nine when he got a chance to wear the uniform for a sequence in his show "Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai."
"I always aspired to join the Indian Army but somehow my routes landed me to becoming an actor," Ravish said in a statement.
"It so happens in the storyline that I lose my memory and become an Army officer. It was the happiest moment for me to wear the Indian flag near my heart. I enjoyed each and every moment of shooting for that particular episode as it was like a dream come true for me," he confessed.
"Through reel life I got to live my real life dream," he added.
The show "Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai" is aired on BIG Magic.
