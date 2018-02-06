Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Always aspired to join the Indian Army: Ravish Desai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2018 03:18 PM

Mumbai: Television actor Ravish Desai says he wanted to join the Indian Army, and was on cloud nine when he got a chance to wear the uniform for a sequence in his show "Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai."

"I always aspired to join the Indian Army but somehow my routes landed me to becoming an actor," Ravish said in a statement.

"It so happens in the storyline that I lose my memory and become an Army officer. It was the happiest moment for me to wear the Indian flag near my heart. I enjoyed each and every moment of shooting for that particular episode as it was like a dream come true for me," he confessed.

"Through reel life I got to live my real life dream," he added.

The show "Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai" is aired on BIG Magic.

Tags > Ravish Desai, Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai, Big Magic, Indian Army,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy's...

In pics: Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy's grand wedding
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
John Abraham
John Abraham
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days