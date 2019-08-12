News

Always pressure recreating cult classic: 'Sanjivani' creator

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Aug 2019 09:30 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth P. Malhotra, series creator and producer of "Sanjivani", is excited about returning with the second season of the popular show, although he admits recreating the cult classic had its challenges.

"There's always pressure and expectation while recreating a cult classic. We did a one-episode preview and we have received a phenomenal response, so the show already has a hype around it," Malhotra said, adding: "For me, more than the pressure, it's the passion of creating something that has been my dream. To make it what it was when I was 21 was one thing, now I am working with double the passion and hard work."

Actor Mohnish Bahl will be reprising his role of Dr. Shashank Gupta in "Sanjivani 2". The medical drama will also feature Gurdeep Kohli, Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna. "Sanjivani" originally ran from 2002 to 2005.

(Source: IANS)

