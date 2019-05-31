Always wanted to become an actress: Sabina Jat

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television and Bollywood actors, who we hope eventually get their due in the future.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the gorgeous Sabina Jat and had a quick chat with her about her journey.

How did you get into acting?

I always wanted to be an actor since childhood and never missed a single play during my school and college days.

What projects have you worked on?

I have been a part of shows like Bade Achche Lagte Hai, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Kawach, and others.

How difficult is it for actors to survive in an expensive city like Mumbai?

Touch wood. Being a Mumbaikar, I have never really experienced anything personally, but I have seen my co-actors struggling with a lot of things, from expenses to survival, and it's not easy.

Are actors paid well?

It takes time, but yes, definitely!

Your tip for aspiring actors?

The most important three things that have been a huge part of my beautiful journey are patience, hard work, and a lot of faith in my dreams.

Well said, Sabina!