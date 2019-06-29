Aly Goni–Kangna Sharma starrer Tere Jism 2 is raising the temperature this monsoon

MUMBAI: Aslam Khan's directorial Tere Jism 2, which stars actors Aly Goni and Kangna Sharma, went on-air yesterday. It is already raising the temperature. The song has crossed 1 million views. Conceptualized as a story of affection and love, Aslam Khan is proving his menace when it comes to music videos.



Speaking about this project, he said, 'It was amazing working with Aly and Kangna. It has been a superb experience. Tere Jism got lots of love from the audience, and hence, I thought of making a sequel of it. I'd only ask the audience to shower their love and blessings on us.'



Tere Jism 2 is the second installment of popular Sara Khan and Angad Hasija starrer Tere Jism.



We wish them immense luck and success



The song is out now. Have a look at it here.