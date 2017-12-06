Aly Goni quits Yeh Hai Mohabbatein once again

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been in the news lately. The show was buzzing recently because of the rumors of its leading lady’s departure. There were strong murmurs about Divyanka Tripathi quitting the show, while that is still unclear; we hear there’s another actor moving out of the show.

The latest whispers that TellyChakkar has come across, suggest that this daily soap from the Balaji stable will soon see an exit. Aly Goni who essays the character of Romi, Raman Bhalla (Karan Patel)’s younger brother has put down his papers. We’ve heard that Aly has called it quits just few days ago. However, his character Romi won’t be ending in the show.

The replacements are already on for an actor to replace Aly. A credible insider confirmed this oven-picked development.

Nevertheless, what is so unique about this development is the fact that in the past Aly has already quit the show once. In the month of May, the actor called it quits but later he re-entered the show.

There’s still uncertainty about Aly’s egress but if conjectures are to be believed, Goni is leaving the show for his upcoming daily soap in which he plays a lead.

We contacted Aly to get an official comment on his adieu - however, the actor refused to comment on the matter. We couldn’t reach out to the officials of Balaji Telefilms.

Aly’s character was one of the most loved characters and had a nice graph. We wish all the best to the Splitsvilla fame Aly for all his future endeavours.