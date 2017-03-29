Aly Goni in a special cameo role in Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem

The perfect love story of two indifferent individuals, Dhhai Kilo Prem that will launch on Star Plus to brighten the afternoon programming on the channel has already got an illustrious cast on board!!

News coming in is that the handsome hunk Aly Goni is presently in talks for an important cameo in this Sandiip Sikcand and Balaji Telefilms’ show.

A source tells us, “Aly Goni will be seen as Deepika’s (Anjali Anand) blast from the past. He would have been the major reason as to why the family of Deepika would have decided to move to Agra by abandoning the city they would be living in.”

Aly is slated to start shoot for Dhhai Kilo Prem very soon.

When contacted, Aly confirmed that he will play a negative cameo role.

As we know, Aly has been in the limelight for his role of Romi in the popular Balaji show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He was recently seen in a cameo role in Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant.

The news of Aly’s cameo surprise comes after we reported about yet another popular face, Rohan Gandotra essaying a cameo role, that of Deepika’s love interest.

