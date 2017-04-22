Hot Downloads

News

Aman to enter Bhanushali House in Dil Se Dil Tak

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2017 06:25 PM

The interesting ongoing drama is keeping viewers of Colors' popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) hooked.

It’s been already reported that actor Kunal Verma is set to enter the daily soon as Aman.

Now we hear that, Aman’s entry will further create troubles for Teni has she has randomly showed his picture and told people that he was her boyfriend who betrayed her.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Aman will come to the Bhanushali House. Teni will be unaware of the fact that the fake photo that she used is of Aman and he is Parth’s (Siddharth Shukla) childhood friend as well.

How will Teni react to seeing Aman in the house?

We could not reach Jasmin for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

