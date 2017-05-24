Hot Downloads

Tv News
News

Aman to kidnap Teni in Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2017 06:18 PM

The recent episode of Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has been quite emotional.

Aman (Kunal Verma) is heartbroken to learn about Teni’s (Jasmin Bhasin) pregnancy. On the other hand, Teni shared her life story with Parth (Siddharth Shukla) as how she became a bar dancer.

Now we hear that Aman who doesn’t know the full truth about Teni’s pregnancy and is deeply in love with her, will take a big step to help Teni. Assuming that Parth is cheating on Shorvori (Rashami Desai) and impregnated Teni, he will kidnap Teni and take her to a hospital for abortion leaving Parth and Shorvori tensed.

How will Teni stop this abortion? Will Aman learn the truth about her pregnancy? The upcoming episodes of the daily will unearth the answer to these questions.

We could not reach the actors for a comment. 

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates!

