News

Amba to catch Raj and Mannu getting cosy in Waaris

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2017 05:20 PM

&TV’s popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) is keeping viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes bringing forth lots of twists and turns.

The ongoing episodes of the series are focusing on the wedding track of Gunjan (Ankita Bahuguna). On the other hand, Mannu (Farnaz Shetty) and Raj (Neel Motwani) are coming closer to each other with time.

The growing bond between the two is going to miff Amba (Aarti Singh) in the upcoming episodes.

For the uninitiated, Mannu is a girl but she has disguised herself as a boy since childhood owing to some major reasons. Now when Mannu’s long lost childhood friend Raj is back in her life and is aware about Mannu’s identity, they are coming close and this won’t go down well with Amba.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Amba will see Mannu and Raj getting cozy. She will not take it kindly and will get furious over this act. Angered by his action, she will put Raj on gun point.”

What’s Amba’s intention now and how will Mannu and Raj react to this?

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Waaris, &TV, Ankita Bahuguna, Farnaz Shetty, Neel Motwani, Aarti Singh

