Amidst controversy, Kapil Sharma welcomes new member in his family

The last few days have been quite cloudy for the team of The Kapil Sharma Show.

But it is time to welcome some sunshine in this Sony Entertainment Television show.

As readers would know, Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar reportedly had fallout with producer and host Kapil Sharma.

Post their trip to Australia, Kapil allegedly showered his actors with abuses and rude behaviour. Though Kapil posted a public apology on Twitter, seems like Sunil is in no mood to relent.

He posted his disgust at Kapil through Twitter.

But all fans of the show fret not for Kapil is all set to welcome a new member in his family.

Confirmed sources have shared that Indian Idol and Super Dancer host Paritosh Tripathi has been signed in for the chat show.

"Paritosh has become a favourite among the masses with his talent. And having seen him perform successfully in two shows, the channel decided to get him on board for TKSS. The makers are confident that he will add fun to the show," added the source.

Paritosh already shot for his first episode yesterday. He will play a frustrated and tharki old man who will have some funny banter with Kapil.

When we called Paritosh he confirmed his entry and added, "I am really glad to become a part of this show. Kapil has been really welcoming and I had a great time shooting with the team. I love playing different and interesting characters and getting a chance to do the same on TV is a blessing for me."

