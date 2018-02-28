Amit Dolawat and Reema Wohra to join the cast of Tenali Rama

Mumbai: TellyChakkar has always strived to keep its audience up to date with the latest news, gossips and happenings of the industry. And here we are bringing to you another entry in the much loved show, Tenali Rama (Contiloe) that airs on Sab TV.

He began his career in 2003 with Zee TV show Piya Ke Ghar and was applauded for his acting in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Genda Phool and is currently seen in Dev.

Any guesses for who will enter the show?

Yes, we are taking about Amit Dolawat, who will enter Tenali Rama as a robber along with telly town beauty, Reema Wohra who was lastly seen in Na Aana Iss Desh Meri Ladoo, Do Dil Ek Jaan among many more serials.