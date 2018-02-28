Home > Tv > Tv News
Amit Dolawat and Reema Wohra to join the cast of Tenali Rama

28 Feb 2018

Mumbai: TellyChakkar has always strived to keep its audience up to date with the latest news, gossips and happenings of the industry. And here we are bringing to you another entry in the much loved show, Tenali Rama (Contiloe) that airs on Sab TV.

He began his career in 2003 with Zee TV show Piya Ke Ghar and was applauded for his acting in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Genda Phool and is currently seen in Dev.

Any guesses for who will enter the show?

Yes, we are taking about Amit Dolawat, who will  enter Tenali Rama as a robber along with telly town beauty, Reema Wohra  who was lastly seen in Na Aana Iss Desh Meri Ladoo, Do Dil Ek Jaan among many more serials.

Tenali Rama has already kept the audience rooted to their seats with its gripping storyline and with Amit’s entry, the upcoming episodes will only be more interesting!

