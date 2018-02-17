Amit Khanna to play a significant role in Vaani Rani

Amit Kahann, Govinda's nephew and brother of TV actress Ragini Khanna, who is trying to get back to acting after his sucessful debut in Yeh Dil Chahe More is finally shaping his career on the silver screen with steady grace.

Seen in Vishkanya (Zee TV), Amit will now be seen in Vani Rani (&TV). The actor will be seen in a cameo role as a corrupt lawyer.

Speaking about his role, Amit averred, “I play the character of Shrivastav, corrupt lawyerr. It is a cameo role of about two to three episodes on how he dramatically influences the lives of the protagonists. I know of lawyers being very professional and good as my childhood friend is one but this is what the story had to portray.”

Vani Rani is slated to go off-air on 2 March. When asked about why did he opt to be a part of a project that's already coming to an end, the grounded actor shared, “As an actor I believe I am still struggling. I do not have the luxury to choose characters. I am taking up whatever I am offered.”

Amit will also be seen in an upcoming project by Writer Galaxy Film Production titled Adi Shankar Acharya which will depict a tale set against the backdrop of the eight century.

Amit mentioned, “I play Mandan Mishra, a learned scholar of that era. This will also be a cameo role. I am of the belief that sometimes, cameo roles have a significant role to play in giving an edge to the storyline and that is exactly what Mandan Mishra is about.”

Tellychakkar.com wishes Amit all the best with his forthcoming stints on Television.