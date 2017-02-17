Hot Downloads

Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Amit Pachori, Richa Soni, Aarya, Barkha in Sony TV’s next

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2017 05:48 PM

Rashmi Sharma’s upcoming show on Sony Entertainment Television, which will be a new-age Romeo-Juliet love story is gearing up for a good ensemble cast. 

We already know of Madirakshi Mundle and Vishal Vashishtha playing the leads with Yash Tonk and Rinku Karmarkar playing a pivotal role. 

We now hear of few renowned actors joining the cast...

Actor Amit Pachori who was last seen playing a macho cop in Life OK’s Shapath will soon be back in action!!

His character will be like Rowdy Rathore, and will be fully action packed. However, there will be a difference in the way it will be presented. His character will be seen opposite Days of Tafree actress, Ashmyrrah Singhh.

Also, Bhagyavidhata fame Richa Soni will be seen playing mother to the lead Madirakshi. 

Barkha Singh, who has featured in Bhagyalakshmi and Girls on Top, will play one of the pivotal roles. 

Aarya DharmChand Kumar, who was last seen in Tere Sheher Mein, will also play a very important role, which will have grey shades. 

We buzzed the actors but failed to get any response from them. 

Here’s wishing the show and the entire team all the very best!!

Tags > Amit Pachori, Richa Soni, Aarya, Barkha, Producer Rashmi Sharma, Madirakshi Mundle, Vishal Vashishtha, Yash Tonk, Rinku Karmarkar, Aarya Dharmchand Kumar, Barkha Singh, Sony TV, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top