Amit Pachori, Richa Soni, Aarya, Barkha in Sony TV’s next

Rashmi Sharma’s upcoming show on Sony Entertainment Television, which will be a new-age Romeo-Juliet love story is gearing up for a good ensemble cast.

We already know of Madirakshi Mundle and Vishal Vashishtha playing the leads with Yash Tonk and Rinku Karmarkar playing a pivotal role.

We now hear of few renowned actors joining the cast...

Actor Amit Pachori who was last seen playing a macho cop in Life OK’s Shapath will soon be back in action!!

His character will be like Rowdy Rathore, and will be fully action packed. However, there will be a difference in the way it will be presented. His character will be seen opposite Days of Tafree actress, Ashmyrrah Singhh.

Also, Bhagyavidhata fame Richa Soni will be seen playing mother to the lead Madirakshi.

Barkha Singh, who has featured in Bhagyalakshmi and Girls on Top, will play one of the pivotal roles.

Aarya DharmChand Kumar, who was last seen in Tere Sheher Mein, will also play a very important role, which will have grey shades.

We buzzed the actors but failed to get any response from them.

Here’s wishing the show and the entire team all the very best!!