Amit Sinha in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama

The television actor Amit Sinha, who was last seen in &TV’s Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, has signed his next show.

The actor will be soon seeing playing a cameo in SAB TV’s epic drama Tenali Rama produced by Contiloe.

According to our sources, Amit will portray the role of singer Mathuradas. His character will be comical and would have a funny mannerism. His character will possess a habit of itching his body very often.

Amit is extremely pepped about his character in the comic historical biopic, he told TellyChakkar.com, “yes, I am entering the show and my character is very interesting to watch. Mathuradas is a great devotee of Lord Hanuman and will have a great voice.”

Amit has begun shooting and his entry sequence will air next week.



