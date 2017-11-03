Actor Amit Tandon believes that acting is all about becoming the character and says he can play any type of role equally well.

"I enjoy comedy and roles with grey shades more, but I am open to experimenting each type of role as acting is all about becoming the character that we are given to play," Amit said in a statement.

The actor, who is currently seen playing a positive role in the show "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki", is known for portraying characters with grey shades in series like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai".

"I'm sure I have been a victim to type-casting. But I know and I am very confident that I can play positive, negative/grey or comic roles equally well as all the genres are very different, difficult and diverse," he said.

(Source: IANS)