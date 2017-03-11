Hot Downloads

News

Amit Trivedi, Shreya Ghoshal collaborate for 'Tu Sooraj...' title track

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2017 01:02 PM

Music composer Amit Trivedi will be collaborating with singer Shreya Ghoshal to compose the title track of upcoming TV show "Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji".

The show is a sequel to the popular soap opera "Diya Aur Baati Hum", which ran for over five years.

While singers Kailash Kher and Shubha Mudgal composed the title track of "Diya Aur Baati Hum", Trivedi and Goshal have joined hands for making the title track of the new show.

"We're all very excited for the sequel. A fresh cast, a fresh name and a new song, all for with the same meaning of becoming soulmates.

"I'm glad that we're reaching out to the legends in the country for the title track of the sequel thereby leaving no stone unturned to make the sequel a homecoming for all the viewers," actress Neelu Vaghela, who will return as Bhabho in the show, said in a statement.

As "Diya Aur Baati Hum" ended with the death of its lead pair Sooraj and Sandhya Rathi (played by actors Anas Rashid and Deepika Singh), "Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji" will focus on the journey of their children Ved, Vansh and Kanak Rathi.

"M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" fame actress Rhea Sharma will be seen as Kanak while actors Mayank Arora and Kabeer Kumar will play the roles of Ved and Vansh.

"Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji" will start from April 3 and will be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

