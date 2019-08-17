Amit Varma to make a comeback after 2 years with &TV’s Laal Ishq

Amit Varma who has graced the Indian television screen with notable characters is all set to make a supernatural comeback on television after two years with &TV’s fantasy show, Laal Ishq. An ardent fan of fantasy dramas, Amit who is elated to be a part of Laal Ishq has been religiously following the American web series ‘Stranger Things’ which inspired further to take up the role.

Having essayed different characters in the same genre previously, the actor was quite excited and intrigued by the concept and immediately took it up. Sharing his thoughts, the actor said, “The genre of Fantasy and supernatural shows have always been of great interest to me and I really love experimenting with them. I have been a big fan of this genre and somehow instantly connected to the concept of this episode of Laal Ishq to Stranger Things, a web series I binge watch. It really helped me connect with my character and I am sure the audience will get chills looking at the episode.”

Talking about making a return on television, the actor further added, “Coming back to television after two years with a show like Laal Ishq is extremely exciting as the concept is unique and never seen before on television. There are very few shows on television that showcase fantasy content, but Laal Ishq has the perfect balance between love and supernatural. What better way to come back on television with a genre that I have merely explored.”

The upcoming episode of the show traces an intriguing tale of a haunted village where a ghost administers the village and in return asks the villagers to get him dead bodies of people passing by the village. Falling into this trap Shrey (Amit Varma) and his family get caught by an old man who urges them to stay at his place in the village Upon dawn they realize that a friend who was traveling with them has had an unfortunate fate with death. On further probation, Shrey comes to know the dark truth of the village administration. Will Shrey manage to escape from the village or will his fate end like his friend as well?