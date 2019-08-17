Amit Varma returns to television after two years with THIS show

MUMBAI: Amit Varma is a popular TV actor. He started his career in television with popular show Khichdi. He has also been part of shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Hotel Kingston and Saas Bina Sasural to name a few. He was also seen in Hindi films like Kismat Konnection and Singham Returns. He was last seen in the soap Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot. Now the actor is all set to return to TV screen again.

The actor is making a comeback on television with &TV’s popular supernatural episodic show Laal Ishq. The upcoming episode of the show traces an intriguing tale of a haunted village where a ghost administers the village and in return asks the villagers to get him dead bodies of people passing by the village. Falling into this trap Shrey (Amit Varma) and his family get caught by an old man who urges them to stay at his place in the village upon dawn they realize that a friend who was travelling with them has had an unfortunate fate with death. On further probation, Shrey comes to know the dark truth of the village administration.

