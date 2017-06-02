Hot Downloads

Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Sahil Uppal

One night stands are not my cup of tea: Sahil Uppal

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Amitabh Bachchan begins work on KBC's new season

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jun 2017 04:01 PM

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has announced that reality TV game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" will return to the telly world soon. He has already started recording registration questions for it.

Amitabh's announcement comes at a time when there was a buzz that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might come on board to host the new season of the widely popular general knowledge-based game show.

"KBC has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the Registration Questions for the contest to be on air by August-September this year," the 74-year-old actor posted on his blog late on Thursday night.

The show was first aired in 2000, changing the face of Indian television and giving Amitabh a new lease of life in showbiz.

Recalling the experience of being the host, Amitabh wrote: "KBC. The winner from its beginnings. To me at least was to mingle with them that come with ambition and desire, with hope and will and of course the ultimate desire of spending those hours at the Hot Seat, with complete strangers who by the time it ends become your dearest friends."

"May the fruits of friendships grow. May the winner be ecstatic. May he or she be deserving and above all, may the wishes of they that come, be delivered in a bounty."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top