Amitabh Bachchan finds Kathua rape case ‘terrible'

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan finds it "terrible" to even think about the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amitabh, who is an active spokesperson for girl child rights, was present at the song launch of his upcoming film 102 Not Out here on Thursday when he was asked to comment on the outrage over the incident.

He said, "Is vishay par charcha karne pe mujhe ghin aa rahi hai. Is vishay ko maat uchchalo. (I am disgusted to talk about this issue. Don't raise this issue). It's terrible to think about."

