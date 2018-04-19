Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Amitabh Bachchan finds Kathua rape case ‘terrible'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2018 04:44 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan finds it "terrible" to even think about the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amitabh, who is an active spokesperson for girl child rights, was present at the song launch of his upcoming film 102 Not Out here on Thursday when he was asked to comment on the outrage over the incident.

He said, "Is vishay par charcha karne pe mujhe ghin aa rahi hai. Is vishay ko maat uchchalo. (I am disgusted to talk about this issue. Don't raise this issue). It's terrible to think about."

What do you think of Amitabh Bachchan?

Bollywood celebrities have been voicing their concern over the increasing number of rape cases and crimes against women.

Big B was present at the event along with his co-star Rishi Kapoor, Jimit Tridevi and the crew of the Umesh Shukla directorial, which is releasing on 4 May.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jimit Tridevi, Umesh Shukla.,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities at red carpet premier show of Disney...

Celebrities at red carpet premier show of Disney's Aladdin
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days