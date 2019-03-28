Amitabh Bachchan starts prepping for Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has started prepping for the new season of reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

‘So prep for 'KBC' starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year,’ Amitabh wrote on his blog.

Amitabh has been a part of the show for nine seasons. He also talked about his association with the general knowledge-based game show.

‘It's 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a lifetime that was given a lifeline by you,’ he wrote.

The 76-year-old actor said he has started shooting for the introduction and initiation for the eleventh season.