Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 to premier on THIS DATE?

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan will soon return to our television screens with his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show will air its eleventh season this year and has always managed to top the TRP list.

The registrations for the show began in May, and if you are waiting for the show to premiere, as per media reports, Big B will soon begin shooting for the show, which will go on air next month.

As per the reports, Amitabh Bachchan will begin shooting for the show from August 1st. The contestants for the show are currently being locked. Given that the channel will be launching another show before KBC, they are yet to fix the premiere date, but it is likely to go on air on 19th August.

The final decision is still pending. It will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss 13 will clash with KBC this time around.

