MUMBAI: Bhaukaal, the upcoming web series on Applause Entertainment, will mark the debut of talented actors Mohit Raina and Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor on digital space.

The action thriller Bhaukaal is produced by Baweja Movies and directed by Jatin Wagle.

We have further information about TV actor Amitt Singh; the actor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project.

Amitt has been part of TV shows namely Dil Sambhal Ja Zara, Shapath, Police Factor and many more.