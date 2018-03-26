Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Amloki’s aunt to play a trick on her in Zee Bangla’s Amloki

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2018 03:29 PM

Kolkata: The upcoming episodes of the daily soap Amloki, which is produced by SVF and airs on Zee Bangla, have lots of twists and turns!

Viewers of the show would know that Amloki (Aishwarya Roy)’s mother, Chandana (Antara), had met with a terrible accident. Now read on to know what will happen next-

Well, after the accident, Chandana will lose her memory. Her father, Nabakumar, will take her charge and ask the doctor not to try any medicine which will help her to get her memory back.

On the other hand, Amloki’s aunt, Menoka, will play a trick on her and get her admitted in an orphanage.

Will Amloki get to meet her mother? The upcoming episodes will unfold the answer.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.

Tags > Zee Bangla, Amloki, trick, SVF, Aishwarya Roy, Antara,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Red Carpet: TellyChakkar's 13th anniversary...

Red Carpet: TellyChakkar's 13th anniversary bash
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days