Amloki’s aunt to play a trick on her in Zee Bangla’s Amloki

Kolkata: The upcoming episodes of the daily soap Amloki, which is produced by SVF and airs on Zee Bangla, have lots of twists and turns!

Viewers of the show would know that Amloki (Aishwarya Roy)’s mother, Chandana (Antara), had met with a terrible accident. Now read on to know what will happen next-

Well, after the accident, Chandana will lose her memory. Her father, Nabakumar, will take her charge and ask the doctor not to try any medicine which will help her to get her memory back.

On the other hand, Amloki’s aunt, Menoka, will play a trick on her and get her admitted in an orphanage.

Will Amloki get to meet her mother? The upcoming episodes will unfold the answer.

