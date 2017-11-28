Ammaji to hold Balwant Choudhary’s men on gunpoint in Laado 2!

Na Aana Is Desh Laado was a game changer on television. The show which revolved around female infanticide and the other women empowerment issues was loved and appreciated by all. So much was the craze of the daily that Colors brought it back with a season 2 starring Meghna Malik, Avika Gor and Shaleen Malhotra.

Laado 2 (Shakuntalam Telefilms and Dhaval Gada) is on the peak of a high voltage drama where Ammaji will vow to fight back the men who objectify women.

In the upcoming episodes, some men from a nearby village will strip a girl and while she is left in awkwardness, unease and embarrassment, the localities, will choose to remain silent over the matter despite of being equally mortified with such a happening.

It is at this time that Ammaji will make people realize that they are entitled to their opinion and that it is a disgrace that they have chosen not to stand up against the wrong.

A source informs, “Basically, it is Balwant Choudhary (Rituraj Singh) who plots this incident as Ammaji’s actions are making him insecure of his political position. Ammaji will fume with rage and will go armed in order to protest. “