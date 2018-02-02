Amol Parashar & Aahana Kumra in Viu's upcoming series

Mumba, 02 February 2018: With yet another riveting concept added to its label, Viu, the premium video on demand platform, announces its upcoming​​ digital series​. The story of the newly announced digital series will revolve around two strangers who come together because of their destiny.

Two big names from the digital world - Amol Parashar and Aahana Kumra, who are sure to entertain you with their talented acting skills, will be seen as the lead cast. Delivering a power-packed performance in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Aahana seems to be the ideal choice for this role. And needless to say, the rising star of the digital age - Amol, leaves no stone un-turned to charm his viewers with his commendable acting skills.