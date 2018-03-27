Amrapali Gupta to appear in Kaleerein

Actress Amrapali Gupta, known for featuring in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Qubool Hai, has joined the cast of Kaleerein.



"I am excited to join the show. It is a cameo. Zee TV is the one that made me famous and made me what I'm today. Be it Teen Bahuraniyaan or Qubool Hai, Zee TV has always been special," Amrapali said in a statement.



Kaleerein tells the story of Meera (Aditi Sharma), a small-town girl from Punjab who chooses to assert her individuality against the reality of bride grooming schools that are mushrooming all over Punjab; schools that prescribe a bucket-list of must-have qualities for a bride to get the perfect groom.

Amrapali is currently holidaying in Goa with husband and actor Yash Sinha. She also celebrated son Kabir's birthday on March 24. They chose 'police theme' for the party.



"Kabir has special place for police in his heart. Whenever he sees a policeman, he wants to meet them. That's why we celebrated his birthday with a police-themed party," she said.

Source:IANS