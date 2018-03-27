Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Amrapali Gupta to appear in Kaleerein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2018 06:25 PM

Actress Amrapali Gupta, known for featuring in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Qubool Hai, has joined the cast of Kaleerein.

"I am excited to join the show. It is a cameo. Zee TV is the one that made me famous and made me what I'm today. Be it Teen Bahuraniyaan or Qubool Hai, Zee TV has always been special," Amrapali said in a statement.

Kaleerein tells the story of Meera (Aditi Sharma), a small-town girl from Punjab who chooses to assert her individuality against the reality of bride grooming schools that are mushrooming all over Punjab; schools that prescribe a bucket-list of must-have qualities for a bride to get the perfect groom.

What do you think of Kaleerein ?



Amrapali is currently holidaying in Goa with husband and actor Yash Sinha. She also celebrated son Kabir's birthday on March 24. They chose 'police theme' for the party.

"Kabir has special place for police in his heart. Whenever he sees a policeman, he wants to meet them. That's why we celebrated his birthday with a police-themed party," she said.

Source:IANS

Tags > Amrapali Gupta, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, Kaleerein, Aditi Sharma, Teen Bahuraniyaan or Qubool Hai, Zee TV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Red Carpet: TellyChakkar's 13th anniversary...

Red Carpet: TellyChakkar's 13th anniversary bash
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days