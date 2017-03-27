Amrapali-Yash celebrate son's first birthday with a noble act

TV actors are not just glam stars but also one with hearts.

Recently, there have been reports about Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee adopting two girls.

And now, popular couple Amrapali Gupta and Yash Sinha have also attempted a noble cause. And it became all the more special as they did it on their son Kabir’s first birthday.

The actors who met on the sets of Teen Bahuraniya got married on 2012 and were blessed with a baby boy on 2016.

On 24 March, they celebrated their son’s first birthday by deciding to fund an orphan’s education and future needs.

Amrapali, who rose to fame with Qubool Hai shared with us, "We are very happy and enjoying life much more after Kabir came in our life. Since we were shooting on 24th, we planned the party next day. We went to an orphanage on his birthday and signed up a girl’s expenditure for her education and life. It was our birthday gift to Kabir.

"One year of parenthood made us realise our responsibility towards our son. We also understood how a child needs parents and how much they are dependent on their parents for anything to everything. So we tried our best to help a child. That's what the best we could do on Kabir's birthday. Later on we also enjoyed a pool party."

Amrapali Gupta is now seen in Star Plus' Ishqbaaz and Yash Sinha was last seen in Karan Johar's Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

Great job guys!!