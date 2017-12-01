Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Amrita Prakash roped in for Colors’ Mahakali

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Dec 2017 02:29 PM

Colors’ Mahakali is set to welcome another talented actress in their show.

The above Swastik Productions’ mythological show will soon witness the entry of pretty looking Amrita Prakash.

Amrita, who rose to fame with super hit film Vivah and has been part of many TV shows, has been roped in for Mahakali.

According to our sources, Amrita will play the important character of Mohini.

The actress has begun shooting and her entry sequence which will air in the coming days.

We tried to get in touch with Amrita but she remained unavailable for comments.

Tags > Colors tv, Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Amrita Prakash, Swastik Productions, mythological show, roped in, Vivah,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top