Amrita Prakash roped in for Colors’ Mahakali

Colors’ Mahakali is set to welcome another talented actress in their show.

The above Swastik Productions’ mythological show will soon witness the entry of pretty looking Amrita Prakash.

Amrita, who rose to fame with super hit film Vivah and has been part of many TV shows, has been roped in for Mahakali.

According to our sources, Amrita will play the important character of Mohini.

The actress has begun shooting and her entry sequence which will air in the coming days.

We tried to get in touch with Amrita but she remained unavailable for comments.