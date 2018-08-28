Amyra Dastur and Mallika Dua turn comic writers for Trip 2

MUMBAI: Amyra Dastur has been busy shooting for her upcoming web series Trip 2 in Pondicherry and other areas of Tamil Nadu. Amyra’s social media accounts have been overflowing with photographs and videos of the actors having a great time on the set. She has particularly hit it off with co-actor Mallika Dua.

In real life, the two are extremely different individuals: Amyra is a quirky SoBo girl, and Mallika is a bold Dilli ki ladki. However, they cherish their differences and struck a camaraderie that grew into a strong friendship. Their jokes and videos became so popular that director Sonam Nair decided to cash in on this. Sonam, who has been part of movies such as Gippi (2016), asked the duo to write additional scenes to their part of the script. Amyra, who plays Mallika’s cousin sister, interacts with her in all these scenes. Amyra and Mallika would sit for hours working on dialogues and actions that would make audiences laugh even more.

(Also Raed: Amyra Dastur replaces Lisa Haydon as the lead in The Trip Season 2)

When asked about their stint as comic writers she said, ‘When we played off one another in the scenes, the ad lib just came in organically. It’s great to work with a director that allows her actors to improvise. Sonam loved it and encouraged our input during the shoot.’

The first season of the Bindass original web series revolved around four childhood friends who go on a road trip in Thailand to celebrate a bachelorette party. The second season marks Amyra’s debut in the digital space. The actress has also begun shooting for Mental Hai Kya with Rajkumar Rao and Kangana Ranaut.

Given that their short videos posted by Amyra and Mallika are this hilarious, we are certain that the series will be a huge success.