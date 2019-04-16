Amyra exposes the truth; Kullfi taken back to remand home in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi and Amyra are at loggerheads, as they both are participating in the same singing competition

Sikandar and Kulfi have found each other again, but Amyra is not ready to let Kullfi return in their lives.

Mia takes advantage of this situation and executes her plan, Mia intends to unveil Kulfi's truth on stage.

Amyra removes Kulfi's mask on camera. Ammaji is shocked to see Kullfi and her gang.

Ammaji reaches the venue to take Kullfi and the other children back to the remand home.

Will Sikandar be able to stop this?