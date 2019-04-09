News

Amyra attempts to damage Kullfi's voice in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 11:01 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi and Amyra are at loggerheads as they both are participating in the same singing competition.

Amyra and Kullfi have come in front of each other again, and Kullfi challenges Amyra that she will win this competition.

In the upcoming episode, Amyra once again becomes the villain in Kullfi’s life and targets her. Mia sees all this and cashes in on it for TRP.

Amyra wants to win at any cost and crosses all her limits now.

Amyra finds a medicine by which Kullfi's voice can be destroyed. Thus, she tries to add the medicine in Kullfi's food.

It will be interesting to see if Amyra succeeds.
past seven days