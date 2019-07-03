News

Amyra's hatred becomes problematic for Kullfi and Sikandar in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is gaining immense popularity among the audiences. It is one of the most loved shows on television today. The chemistry between Kullfi, played by Aakriti Sharma, and Sikandar, enacted by Mohit Malik, has been adored, and people cannot have enough of them. It is not only on-screen that we see them bonding so well but off-screen too.

The ongoing track is high on drama. Sikandar has regained his memory and is spending quality time with Kullfi, which makes Amyra angry.

The show is gearing up for new twists.

Kullfi has got what she always wanted, that is, a happy family. Lovely has also accepted Kullfi with love.

But Amyra's hatred for Kullfi has increased, as Chandan has made her believe that Sikandar doesn't care for her and loves only Kullfi.

Sikandar plans to celebrate Kullfi's birthday in a grand way, but Amyra ruins the birthday celebrations.

How will Kullfi handle this?

Stay tuned to know.

