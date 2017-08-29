Rolling Pictures’ newly launched series Rishton Ka Chakravyuh is winning appreciations for its unique storyline and stellar casts.

The ongoing track of the daily is focusing on some interesting twists!!!

In the recent episodes, viewers have witnessed how Anami (Mahima Makwana) was shifted to Lalmahal from Banaras forcibly. A stubborn Anami was quite upset about it and she hasn’t accepted anyone in the family.

Now we hear that Anami will create more drama in the house so that the family is forced to send her back to Banaras. Yes, the young girl will refuse to eat anything until her demands are fulfilled.

As per the promos, the upcoming episode will focus on how Anami will refuse to eat and drink anything and carry on with her hunger strike no matter how hard one convinces her to eat. After carrying on the hunger strike for few a days, Anami will eventually faint.

Now the question that arises is that how she will break her hunger strike!

According to our source, in the upcoming episodes, Anami will talk to her Mom in Banaras and just for the sake of her she will break her hunger strike.

We tried but could not connect to Mahima for a comment.

Seems like a lot more drama is set to unfold post hunger strike of Anami in the upcoming episodes.

Keep reading this space for more updates.