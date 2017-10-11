The ongoing episodes of the popular daily Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, which airs on Star Plus, is coming up with some high voltage drama in its ongoing episodes.

Now we hear that the makers have planned to add some more drama to make the story a lot more entertaining and gripping.

Well, as per the ongoing episodes, the heir of Lal Mahal is to be elected and there are evil eyes set on Anami (Mahima Makwana) who can prove to be an obstacle for the undeserving contenders for the post.

Pujan (Praneet Bhatt) is one among those who doesn’t want Anami’s wish to get fulfilled. So to make way for Avdhoot (Ieshaan Sehgaal ) to become the heir of Lal Mahal, Pujan will plan to kill Anami.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, Pujan will send some goons to Anami’s college where she will get attacked by them.”

OMG!

Will Anami get saved from the goons in time?

We tried reaching out to Mahima but she remained busy.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates.