Anami to run away from Lal Mahal in Star Plus’ Rishton Ka Chakravyuh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2018 05:47 PM

The audience of Star Plus’ popular daily Rishton Ka Chakravyuh (Rolling Pictures) recently witnessed some major fire drama.

It was seen in the ongoing episodes that Anami’s house was set on fire and after a lot of struggles, Anami managed to save herself from the mishap. This incident has inculcated more hatred towards Satrupa (Narayani Shashtri) in her mind.

Anami (Mahima Makwana) doubts Satrupa (Narayani Shashtri) for the fire act and the viewers have recently witnessed the aggressive side of Anami where she performs tandav to vent out her anger on Satrupa’s evil act.

Anami is now adamant on taking revenge from Satrupa and she is all set to take a big step in the coming episodes.

Our source informs us that, in the forthcoming episodes of the series, Anami will run away from Lal Mahal along with Adhiraj (Ankita Siwach) and Laddoo (Devyansh Tapuriah).

Now the question here arises that will Anami get back to Lal Mahal? The upcoming episodes of the series will unearth the answers to this question.

We tried reaching out to Mahima but she remained unavailable for comments.

Tags > Star Plus, Rishton ka Chakravyuh, Rolling Pictures, Narayani Shashtri, Mahima Makwana, Ankita Siwach, Devyansh Tapuriah,

