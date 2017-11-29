Anami’s brother gets kidnapped in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh

Rishton Ka Chakravyuh is running on a fast pace. With its concise yet gripping tracks, the show is keeping its viewers glued.

TellyChakkar has learnt that the makers are now planning to showcase some big revelations in the plot. According to a little birdie, the upcoming track will see some major drama and eye opening exposure happening.

The viewers have already seen a chemistry building between the lead couple Adhiraj Pandey (Ankit Siwach) and Anami (Mahima Makwana). Adhiraj has already started developing a soft corner for Anami and a warm feeling towards her family. We have also seen how Satrupa (Narayani Shastri) played a masterstroke to win Anami’s confidence. She brought Anami’s younger brother Laado (Devyansh Tapuria) in the Laal Mahal.

The latest is, Laado will be kidnapped. As shocking as it might get, this will be another stroke by the villains. If conjectures are to be believed, the kidnapper is the same person who assassinated Vaatsalya (Devarshi Shah).

After the kidnap, CBI officer Adhiraj will chase the kidnapper and Satrupa will try hunting from end. By the end everyone will be hunting crossroads.

Seems there’s too much of drama happening in the show which will keep the viewers intact for another week.

Meanwhile, stay glued to TellyChakkar to know more about everything happening on television.