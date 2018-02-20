Anami to stop Narottam from leaving the house in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh

Mumbai: The cat is finally out of the bag in Star Plus’ Rishton Ka Chakravyuh (Rolling Pictures). Sudha (Sangeeta Ghosh) is responsible for all the evil in the house and is finally caught.

In the upcoming episodes, Sudha’s son Narottam (Akash Gill) will feel guilty that his mother was responsible for all the misdeeds and will pack his bag to leave the house.

Here Anami (Mahima Makwana) will convince him to stay explaining Narottam everything that has transpired was because of his mother and not him. She will also tell Narottam that now since everything is alright, he does not need to take things to his heart.

What do you think abot Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Mahima Makwana?

Also, Anami has told the others that her parents are dead. She will soon reveal that her parents are very much alive once the situations improve.

Keep reading this space for more updates on your favourite shows.