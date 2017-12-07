Anant-Ahana’s honeymoon plans to depress Roshni in Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara

Vikram Bhatt’s popular daily Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara is known for its unique storyline that unfolds a lot of twists and turns in its episodes.

The loyal audience of the soap would be aware of the fact that things have started taking a different turn in the Mathur family after Anant (Sanjay Kapoor) and Ahana (Smriti Kalra) got married.

In the recent episode, viewers have seen Rehaan (Aashim Gulati) leaving the house owing to some differences.

Now, we hear, the daily soap will unfold some more drama in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us that, Anant and Ahana will plan to go on honeymoon which will leave Roshni (Anandita Phagnis) disheartened. Doubts will start budding in the mind of Roshni that Ahana is trying to create differences in her family as she has taken away Anant for honeymoon when her birthday is near. Roshni will be miffed with Anant for forgetting her birthday and going on a honeymoon with Ahana.”

Will this situation create differences between father and daughter?

We tried but could not connect to the actors for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.