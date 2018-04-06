Home > Tv > Tv News
Anant goes overboard; ties Mandira on a burning cartwheel in Saam Daam

06 Apr 2018

Mumbai: Star Bharat’s Saam Daam Dand Bhed, which is giving the audience entertainment worth the time, is set to unfold major drama in its upcoming episode.

The avid viewers of the soap are already aware of Anant (Varun Toorkey)’s evil makeover. The character has taken negative route to take vengeance against Vijay (Bhanu Uday). During the same time, Mandira (Varun Toorkey), who also happens to be Vijay’s ex, is trying her best to save him.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Anant will cross all the limits.

What do you think of Saam Daam Dand Bhed?

He will find out that Mandira is going out of her way to help Vijay. Consequently, Anant will tie her on a burning cartwheel. He will tie her in the cartwheel on fire and hit her simultaneously.

This will be Anant’s way of stopping Mandira.

Isn’t that too cruel? What do you have to say about the track? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more spoilers and updates from your favourite TV show.

