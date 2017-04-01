Anas Rashid and Deepika Singh in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji

Star Plus’ is bringing its iconic popular drama Diya Aur Baati Hum with season 2 titled as Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions Pvt Ltd.

The new season stars Avinesh Rekhi and Rhea Sharma as the show leads.

Ever since the announcement of season 2, the fans of Diya Aur Baati are wanting their favourite Jodi of Sooraj and Sandhya played by Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid back in the show.

Well, we would like to say that their wishes have been granted!

As per our sources, Anas and Deepika will be making their presence felt in the sequel. Sandhya and Sooraj will be seen as part of flashback that will air for a month.

Well... well... well

If you are already on a cloud nine then let us burst your bubble.

This is another April Fool’s Day article to spread smiles among our readers.

Hope you enjoyed reading it and yes we do hope that Anas and Deepika some day will play cameo appearance in the show.

What say?