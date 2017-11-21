Actors are always keen on exploring new space!

The good looking hunk Anas Rashid, who is known for essaying the role of Suraj in Star Plus' cult show Diya Aur Baati Hum is all set to debut in movies.

Yes, we hear that the popular actor will soon be seen in a Punjabi movie.

Our source informs us that, Anas has already started shooting for the movie that has been titled as Nankana. He has been roped in to play the parallel lead along with the legendary actor Gurdas Maan.

The story of the movie is set in the time prior to the partition.

The shoot is currently going on in Punjab.

Our source further informed us, popular actress Kavita Kaushik, who is known for her powerful role in SAB TV's FIR, will be seen essaying a key role in the movie.

When we contacted Anas, he confirmed being a part of the movie and said, "It's a nice story and I would like to tell everyone to go to the theatre and watch it once it will be released."

Kavita commented, "I can't reveal much about it. All I can say is it's a very prestigious project and I am having a great time shooting here in Punjab. Gurdas Maan Sahab is a legend and its an honor working with him."

The movie is expected to be released next year by April.

TellyChakkar wishes Anas and Kavita good luck.