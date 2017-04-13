Anas Rashid goes FILMY during his engagement ceremony

Cool hunk Anas Rashid, who has set an example of an ideal husband with his role of Sooraj in Star Plus’ popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum, is about to let go his bachelorhood in real life very soon.

Anas is set to tie the knot with Heena very soon, who belongs to his home town. Anas always maintained that he will marry a girl of his Mom’s choice and so did he. Anas recently got engaged to Heena, his parents choice, in a close knit affair at his home town in Malerkotla.

In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Anas talked about his engagement ceremony.

“There was a lot of positivity all around during the ceremony. There was a smile on everyone’s face and everyone was enjoying which was a very happy moment for us. From kids to elders, all eyes were on me and Heena, and along with them, we were also overwhelmed," an elated Anas told us.

"When the moment arrived where we were asked to exchange the rings, I got down on my knees and kissed Heena’s hand and put the ring on her finger, which was quite filmy. Heena was blushing and everybody loved that moment. Later on, the realisation seeped in on my entire family being witness to the moment(laughs). But everybody congratulated me and said it was really romantic. We got lots of blessings from everyone and the guests kept on repeating that we looked like a couple made in heaven.”

Further, Anas also recalled his first meeting with Heena. He said, “My first meeting with her was very awkward as both of us knew why we were meeting. Such things tend to make you nervous.”

Anas has also been showered with lots of love and wishes from his fans and friends from the industry. He said, “Everyone associated with my show, Deepika (Singh), Bhabo (Neelu Vaghela) Bhabasa (Ashok Lokhande), Arzoo (Prachi Tehlan), our producers Sumeet sir and Shashi mam and everyone wished me the best. When they got the news, they even told me that – Waah! Sooraj ko bindani mil gayi (chuckles). Fans are pouring in their messages and blessings for us. When my wedding was announced in the media, they were quite curious to know about Heena, and when they saw her picture , they can't stop complimenting us."

We also asked Anas about his wedding plans. He revealed, “We will marry by end of this year most probably. Our wedding will happen in Punjab but I will throw a party in Mumbai for all my industry friends.”

Hearty congratulations to the couple.